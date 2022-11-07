UrduPoint.com

Six Farmers Booked Over Burning Residue Of Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police booked six farmers accused of burning residue of crops and causing smog in various areas during the past 24 hours.

According to Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, the inspection teams visited various areas including Bhera,Tarti pur,Mochiwal,Mochiwal,Kot Pehalwan and Tathi Shah Hussain and found six farmers -- Shoukat Ali,Muhammad Riaz, Fiyaz Ahmad,Ahmad Khan,Muhammad Iftikhar and Tariq were burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against them in concerned police stations.

