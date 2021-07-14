Six farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Irrigation department task force booked six farmers on the charge of water theft here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in the areas of Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Aqil Shah, Naseerpur Kalan and caught farmers Khurram Shahzad, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Ansar, Kausar,Taswar over water theft from the canals.

The accused were handed over to concerned police, and separate cases were registered against them.