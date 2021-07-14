UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Six farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Irrigation department task force booked six farmers on the charge of water theft here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in the areas of Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Aqil Shah, Naseerpur Kalan and caught farmers Khurram Shahzad, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Ansar, Kausar,Taswar over water theft from the canals.

The accused were handed over to concerned police, and separate cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Water From

Recent Stories

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

12 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

18 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

20 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

27 minutes ago

Dubai South VIP Terminal records over 346% increas ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.13 a barrel ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.