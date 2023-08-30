Open Menu

Six Farmers Booked Over Water Theft:

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An irrigation task-force team caught six farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Chak no 147 NB,Hujjan and adjacent villages and caught Farooq,Ghulam Muhammad,Sheraz,Muhammad Iqbal,Javed and Ansar and others who were stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

