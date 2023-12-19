Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted six female associated professors of the higher education department to Grade 20 following recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted six female associated professors of the higher education department to Grade 20 following recommendations of the Provincial Selection board.

According to details, Mst Ali Nisar, Bibi Salma, Zubaida Khanum, Yasmin Begum, Saira Ilyas and Azra Khatoon have been promoted to Grade 20.

Their postings and transfers would be notified later, said a statement issued by the KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.