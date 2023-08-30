Open Menu

Six Fesco Officers Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Six Fesco officers promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted six officers to BPS-19 here on Wednesday.

After approval of the FESCO promotion board and Board of Directors, Director General HR Athar Ayyub Chaudhry issued the notification for promotions.

Those who promoted include: Director (HR/Admin) Mahmood Ahmad, Director (Security) FESCO headquarter Maj (Retd) Muzaffar Qadir Malik, Director (Accounts/Finance) Attiqur Rehman andMuhammad Rafique, Director Commercial Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi and Director (Labour andLegal) Farrukh Aftab.

