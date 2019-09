The police claimed to have arrested six fleeing dacoits who looted cash from shops at Rangpur road here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The police claimed to have arrested six fleeing dacoits who looted cash from shops at Rangpur road here on Wednesday.

According to police, the dacoits looted cash from six shops and managed to flee. Upon receiving the information, Sarwar Shaheed police team led by SHO Javed Akhtar traced the fleeing dacoits and arrested them.