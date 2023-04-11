Six flour dealers arrested for embezzling free flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Peshawar while taking prompt action on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai, Gul Nawaz Afridi, apprehended six flour dealers and recovered 800 bags of cost-free flour, specified for deserving people.

As per the detail, AC Takhtbhai received several complaints from the people of Arbi Killay and other areas that their share of free flour has been withdrawn by other people from Peshawar through forged CNIC numbers.

On receiving the complaint, DC Mardan Captain (R) Abdur Rehman and the focal persons for free flour distribution Khaula Haqdar contacted the administration in Peshawar and apprised them of the scam.

The team of the district administration of Peshawar headed by the Assistant Commissioner conducted raids and arrested six flour dealers identified as Usman Khan, Faizan, Mudassir, Wali Khan, Bilal and Jalal and recovered 800 bags of free flour illegally obtained by them. The administration said the procedure of legal action has been initiated against the arrested flour dealers.