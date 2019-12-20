UrduPoint.com
Six Foggy Days Occurred In Federal Capital Since November

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:38 PM

Six foggy days occurred in federal capital since November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal capital in the vicinity of the International Airport has embraced six foggy days since November, 2019 till date, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

A PMD official told APP that there was only a single foggy day occurred in the main metropolis whereas there was moderate to medium fog forecast to occur from 5pm to 2am on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2) where there was no fog to occur from 2am to 8am on the motorway.

He added that according to the World Meteorological Organization, fog was said to have occurred when the visibility was reduced to less than 1 kilometer by water droplets suspended in the air.

"In wintertime, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh areas were affected by fog. Fog has a great effect on traffic. In Pakistan, dense fog has led to road accidents and aircraft delays, resulting in injuries and economic losses. Fog can also play tricks on the other senses, changing the way that sound and light move, making it difficult to orient oneself," he added.

