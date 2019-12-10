UrduPoint.com
Six Food Outlets Fined In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed a fine of Rs 67,000 on five food outlets during inspection, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the PFA staffers inspected 112 shops across the Multan division and issued warning to 105 shops.

The teams imposed fine Rs 67,000 on six shops and sealed one shop for poor cleanliness arrangements and using substandard items.

The PFA teams also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on Pizz Hut for not keeping record of discard items. The teams sealed Al-Madina Food Point for fake labelling on items. DG Food Irfan Memon stated that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of public. He said the FPA would continue to play its role for the provision of quality food items to citizens.

