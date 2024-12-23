Open Menu

Six Food Points Fined For Selling Expired Products

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs100,000 fines on six eateries indifferent parts of the district on Monday.

The entire stuff was wasted for proving violation of hygiene principles,

mixing and other complainants, a spokesman said.

About 112 kg expired edibles, 200 sachets of prohibited gutka, 15 litre

expired beverages, two kg China salt and other food items were wasted on the spot.

Two wholesalers at the grain market were fined Rs50,000 for selling expired goods.

Most of the operational activity was conducted at Katcha Kho and

tehsil Mian Chanu.

A large quantity of fermented jam and pickles was seized from a shop in Mian Chanu and wasted.

PFA DG Mohammed Asim Javed said in statement that traders

involved in marketing expired products were enemies of mankind.

He asked people to dial 1223 to inform the food authority about the sale

of expired products in their surroundings.

