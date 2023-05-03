Six food points sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed six eateries and discarded 5330 packets of 'gutka' during past 24 hours.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that PFA teams checked various hotels, restaurants and food shops across the division and sealed six outlets over sale of spurious food items,poor cleanliness and other violations.

The PFA team also sealed a Pan & Gutka shop in Khalidabad and discarded 5330 packets of Gutka,spokesman added.