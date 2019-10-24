Six free parking stands set up in city Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :On the orders of commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM), has allocated spaces at six points in the city to serve citizens as free parking facilities.

Commissioner had ordered a crackdown against the illegal parking stands and had asked MCM officials to provide free parking facility to the citizens in busy business areas of the city, says an official release.

In compliance with the order, MCM set up free parking stands at Hussain Agahi, Mehfil cinema, Crown cinema, Musa Pak Darbar Pak gate, passport office near Madni Chowk, and Nawan Sheher Chowk near State Life Insurance office.

MCM officials have also got separate FIRs registered against those running the illegal parking stands in the city, the release concluded.