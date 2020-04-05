Six fresh cases report ,as total rises to 191 in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Six new coronavirus patients have been confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people have increased to 191 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 2777 people have been screened for the virus till April 5 in which six new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive today. Coronavirus positive has been detected in 191 people in the province while negative in 2355 people have been found in the province. The numbers have suspected people to 3085 while 30 affected patients have been recovered from the corona virus after twice testing.