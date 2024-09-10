Six FWMC Workers Injured On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Six workers of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) sustained
injuries in an accident in Mansoorabad police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that workers of the FWMC were busy in collecting
and removing waste material on Canal Road near Gattwala Underpass when a speeding
car hit the vehicle.
As a result, six workers sustained multiple injuries and the Rescue 1122 shifted them
to a hospital.
The injured were identified as Manzoor Hussain, Ameer Ali , Habib-ur-Rehman, Abdul Nasir ,
Rashid Masih and Khurram Javaid.
