Open Menu

Six FWMC Workers Injured On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Six FWMC workers injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Six workers of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) sustained

injuries in an accident in Mansoorabad police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that workers of the FWMC were busy in collecting

and removing waste material on Canal Road near Gattwala Underpass when a speeding

car hit the vehicle.

As a result, six workers sustained multiple injuries and the Rescue 1122 shifted them

to a hospital.

The injured were identified as Manzoor Hussain, Ameer Ali , Habib-ur-Rehman, Abdul Nasir ,

Rashid Masih and Khurram Javaid.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad Police Company Road Vehicle Nasir Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan