Six FWMC workers injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Six workers of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) sustained

injuries in an accident in Mansoorabad police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that workers of the FWMC were busy in collecting

and removing waste material on Canal Road near Gattwala Underpass when a speeding

car hit the vehicle.

As a result, six workers sustained multiple injuries and the Rescue 1122 shifted them

to a hospital.

The injured were identified as Manzoor Hussain, Ameer Ali , Habib-ur-Rehman, Abdul Nasir ,

Rashid Masih and Khurram Javaid.