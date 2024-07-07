Six Gamblers Apprehended
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Police have apprehended six gamblers and recovered bet amount of Rs 10,500 and 05 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police conducted raid and arrested the gamblers identified as Tauseef, Hameed, Afzal, Nehroz, Irfan, and Faisal.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.
SP Rawal Faisal. Salim praised the Waris Khan police and said that the arrested accused would be brought to the court with solid evidence and would be punished. Gambling is the root of other social evils and the crackdown against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he said.
