Six Gamblers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.
City area police conducted a raid at Block No 5 and arrested six gamblers red-handed and recovered Rs 2350 stake money.
The accused were identified as Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Azeem, Nadeem Ahmed, MohsinRaza, Muhammad Shehzad and Amjad.
Cases have been registered against the accused.