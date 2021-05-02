Six gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

City area police conducted a raid at Block No 5 and arrested six gamblers red-handed and recovered Rs 2350 stake money.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Azeem, Nadeem Ahmed, MohsinRaza, Muhammad Shehzad and Amjad.

Cases have been registered against the accused.