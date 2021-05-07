Six gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested six gamblers and recovered motorcycles,mobiles and stake money from their possession.

Police said that Wah Bachrah police team conducted raid at Goorniawala village and arrested six gamblers who were busy in playing cards and recovered five motorbikes,six mobile phones and Rs.

14,700 bet money from them.

They were identified as-Mujahid Ahmed,Rehmatullah,Sher Afghan,Muhammad Akbar,Sanaullah and Azizullah.

Separate cases were registered against them under gambling-act.