Six Gamblers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Six gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 9,000 and three mobiles from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Shahpur police conducted a raid at Aqil Shah village and arrested the alleged gamblers identified as Muhammad Sharif,Sarwar,Muhammad Ilyas,Kifayat Hussain,Imran Shahid and Muhammad Shahbaz who were busy in playing cards.

Police registered separate cases under gambling act.

More Stories From Pakistan

