SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested six alleged gamblers in 16 Block area in the Sadar police precincts and recovered Rs 70,000 and two mobile-phones from them, here on Monday.

A police spokesman said Sadar police arrested the gamblers while gambling on dogfight. They were identified as Tahir, Khalil, Shahid, Shamas, Nadir and Suleman.