Six gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Factory area police on Tuesday arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Police said that the team conducted raid at factory area park and nabbed six gamblers,besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs 85,000 from them.They were identified as-Suleman, Shoaib, Kashif,Sharjeel,Shehbaz and Touseef.

Police was investigating.