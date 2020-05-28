Six gamblers arrested; 4 motorbikes, Cash seized in Mianwali

Police have arrested six people and recovered stake money from their possession from Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six people and recovered stake money from their possession from Piplan police limits. Police sources said Thursday that on information the Piplan police team headed by DSP Circle Shahid Nazir has conducted within the jurisdiction and arrested 6 gamblers including Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Akhtar, Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Ibrahim and Yasir Naveed and recovered the stake money Rs. 75,350 and 4 Motorcycles from them.

Police have registered separate cases.