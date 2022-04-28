Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,300 at stake, four mobile phones from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,300 at stake, four mobile phones from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police conducted raid and arrested gamblers identified as Faisal, Majid, Mohammad Farhan, Bilal, Ali and Rizwan.

Police registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police said that gambling isthe root cause of other evils and crackdown against gamblers will continue.