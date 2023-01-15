UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 7,600 and five mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.

The Rata Amral police conducted raid and held gamblers identified as Naqash, Owais, Nasir, Shabbir, Nadeem and Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils. The accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested 36 professional beggars from different areas of city.

SSP Operations said that crackdown against professional beggars would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

17 minutes ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

32 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

32 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.