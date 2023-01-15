Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 7,600 and five mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.

The Rata Amral police conducted raid and held gamblers identified as Naqash, Owais, Nasir, Shabbir, Nadeem and Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils. The accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested 36 professional beggars from different areas of city.

SSP Operations said that crackdown against professional beggars would continue without any discrimination.