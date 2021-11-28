Six gamblers arrested during raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers playing cards and recovered bet money worth Rs 2,030 from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Ehtesham, Mohammad Adeel, Allah Rakha, Shehab, Adnan Gul and Saif.

Waris Khan Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

SP Rawal Division said that gambling is the root cause of evil, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.