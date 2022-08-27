UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Six gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers at Doli Dana and recovered Rs, 11,360 and 04 mobile phones from their possession during operation here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Gujjar Khan police arrested 06 gamblers who were gambling on Doli Dana, were identified as Tasdaq, Kamran, Shafiq, Shehryar, Naveed and Saleem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other evils and the crackdown against gamblers will be continued.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Saddar All From

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

2 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

7 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.