Six gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers at Doli Dana and recovered Rs, 11,360 and 04 mobile phones from their possession during operation here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Gujjar Khan police arrested 06 gamblers who were gambling on Doli Dana, were identified as Tasdaq, Kamran, Shafiq, Shehryar, Naveed and Saleem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other evils and the crackdown against gamblers will be continued.