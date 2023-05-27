Six gamblers arrested during raid

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered a stake of Rs 22,660 and 6 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Police also seized cock and motorcycle from the spot.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers identified as Mansoor, Aftab, Younis, Khuram, Taimur and Abdul Qadoos.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, and strict action will be continued such anti-social elements.

