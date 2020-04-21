UrduPoint.com
Six Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:19 PM

Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up six gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 14,600, 4 mobile phones and a 1 TV from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up six gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 14,600, 4 mobile phones and a 1 tv from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Bhalwal Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Nasir Mehmood,Asif, Muhammad Saleem,Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Imran, and Muhammad Tauqeer. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

