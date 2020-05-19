Six gamblers arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up six gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,200, 3 motorcycles from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Phularwan Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Saeed Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hassan, Inam-ul-Haq, Awais and Kashif.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.