Six Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:54 PM
The police on Tuesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up six gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,200, 3 motorcycles from their possessio
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up six gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,200, 3 motorcycles from their possession.
A spokesman of police informed that Phularwan Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Saeed Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hassan, Inam-ul-Haq, Awais and Kashif.
The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.