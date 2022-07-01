Six gamblers arrested; Rs. 15,000 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police on Friday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs. 15,000 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession here , a police spokesman said.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Naveed, Shehzad, Raheel, Nasrullah, Imran and Sajjad.

A case has been registered against all the arrested accused.

On the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that operations against gamblers would continue as it was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.