UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Arrested; Rs. 15,000 Stake Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Six gamblers arrested; Rs. 15,000 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police on Friday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs. 15,000 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession here , a police spokesman said.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Naveed, Shehzad, Raheel, Nasrullah, Imran and Sajjad.

A case has been registered against all the arrested accused.

On the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that operations against gamblers would continue as it was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money All From

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

10 minutes ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

14 minutes ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

31 minutes ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

39 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.