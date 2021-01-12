Six gamblers arrested; Rs 22,000 cash stake money recovered in rawalpindi

Civil Line police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Line police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Waheed Khan, Abdul Salam, Azmat Khan, Rajesh Chand Bhatti, Bakhtawar Khan and Nasir allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 22,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.