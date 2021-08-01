UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Arrested; Rs 42,400 Cash Stake Money Recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 42,400 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Qadeer, Owais Ali, Abdul Salam, Eraj Khan and Saeed Ilyas allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 42,500 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

