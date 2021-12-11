UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Booked During Crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 4,720, 2 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Pirwadhi police team conducted raid and arrested those were identified as Ali Raza, Saif Ali, Malik Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Asadullah and Junaid Saeed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team, he said that gambling is the root cause of other crime and actions against gamblers should be continued.

