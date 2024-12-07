Open Menu

Six Gamblers Held

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Six gamblers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In an operation launched against illegal gambling, the Urban Area police arrested six people red-handed while playing Ludo.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Saturday, police recovered more than Rs 51,000 in cash. Cases were registered against the arrested individuals under the Gambling Act.

District Police Officer Sargodha Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi said that strict legal action would be taken against the accused.

He emphasized that gambling is the root of many social evils and that the police would continue their efforts to curb this menace. A police spokesperson said that the department was committed to maintaining law and order and would not tolerate illegal activities.

