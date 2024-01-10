Open Menu

Six Gamblers Held, 250 Kites Confiscated

Published January 10, 2024

Six gamblers held, 250 kites confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money amounting Rs 26,000, 05 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police raided and held gamblers who were identified as Mamraiz Akhtar, Arshad Mehmood, Mohammad Qadeer, Naveed Ahmed, Shahid Bashir and Bakhil Mumtaz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar commended the police team and said that gambling is the root of all other evils, and such anti-social elements cannot escape the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, Race Course police arrested a kite seller Zeeshan Ali and confiscated 250 kites, 02 strings from his possession.

