Six gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 20,000 at stake, seven mobile phones from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Jatli police, in an operation, arrested six gamblers identified as Nazakat, Liaquat, Nisar Ahmed, Tahir, Ismat and Usman.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, Race Course police have arrested a proclaimed offender namely Mohsin Aksar. He was wanted by police from 2016 who had shot man dead over dispute.