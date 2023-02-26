Six gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered a stake of Rs 20,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan police conducted the raid and arrested six gamblers identified as Asim, Ejaz, Allah Bachaya, Abdul Wahab, Tahir and Sulaman.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that gambling is the root cause of other crimes.

The crackdown against gamblers will be accelerated, he added.