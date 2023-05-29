Six gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 30,900 and 5 mobile phones from his possession here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid in the area and arrested six gamblers who were identified as Fawad, Junaid, Ashfaq, Atiq, Saqib and Shahpal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Taxila police held two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs 87,000 from their possession.

Police also recovered weapons used in crime.