UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Held During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Six gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 30,900 and 5 mobile phones from his possession here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid in the area and arrested six gamblers who were identified as Fawad, Junaid, Ashfaq, Atiq, Saqib and Shahpal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Taxila police held two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs 87,000 from their possession.

Police also recovered weapons used in crime.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Taxila Money All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

27 minutes ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

41 minutes ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

41 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

41 minutes ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

41 minutes ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.