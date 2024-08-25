Six gamblers held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs 59,000, 02 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amaral police arrested 4 gamblers Saeed, Tariq, Jameel, Sajid and confiscated Rs 40,100 from their custody.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested 02 gamblers Zeeshan and Shiraz and recovered Rs 18, 900, 02 mobile phones from them.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams and said that gambling was the root of other social evils. Strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.