Six Gamblers Held During Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs 59,000, 02 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Ratta Amaral police arrested 4 gamblers Saeed, Tariq, Jameel, Sajid and confiscated Rs 40,100 from their custody.
Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested 02 gamblers Zeeshan and Shiraz and recovered Rs 18, 900, 02 mobile phones from them.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams and said that gambling was the root of other social evils. Strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident18 seconds ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA10 minutes ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA10 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine20 minutes ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system30 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather40 minutes ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure50 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident50 minutes ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem1 hour ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Pishin1 hour ago