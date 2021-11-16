Six gamblers held in a raid

Waris Khan police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 38,530 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Waris Khan police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 38,530 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers, namely Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Adil, Nauman Qureshi, Waqar Mehr, Hamza Khan and Qaisar Iqbal, involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division Zia u din Ahmed appreciated the police team and directed them to continue the crackdown against lawbreakers.