Six Gamblers Held In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The district police on Sunday arrested six gamblers and recovered a total of Rs 22,180 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within limits of Cantt police station.
According to the police spokesman, the Cantt police following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain.
During the crackdown, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shahjahan, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Yousaf an Inam Ullah red-handedly.
The police also recovered Rs 22,180 stake money from them and registered a case.
