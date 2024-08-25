Open Menu

Six Gamblers Held In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The district police on Sunday arrested six gamblers and recovered a total of Rs 22,180 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, the Cantt police following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain.

During the crackdown, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shahjahan, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Yousaf an Inam Ullah red-handedly.

The police also recovered Rs 22,180 stake money from them and registered a case.

