Six Gamblers Held In Police Raid
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 39,500 and seven mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, Race Course police got information that some people were gambling on the cards in the area and arrested the gamblers identified as Muneer, Kashif, Muhammad Ameer, Mansoor, Saeed and Abid.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.