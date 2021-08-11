Six gamblers held in police raid

Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 39,500 and seven mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday

According to the police spokesman, Race Course police got information that some people were gambling on the cards in the area and arrested the gamblers identified as Muneer, Kashif, Muhammad Ameer, Mansoor, Saeed and Abid.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.