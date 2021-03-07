Six gamblers held, stake money recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six gamblers and also recovered stake money with gambling staff here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Alpa police raided and arrested six gamblers who were doing gambling on dogs fighting.

The gamblers were identified as Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yar, Shan Mazhar, Liaqat and Qasim.

The police have also recovered stake money Rs 12,000, cellphones and other gambling stuff from their possession.

Case was registered against the accused.