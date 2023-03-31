Six gamblers held, stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,000 stake money, seven mobile phones, a pistol and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Faheem, Bilal, Kamran, Farooq, Muzamil and Lal Khan who were allegedly involved in betting while playing the Ludo game.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said, "Gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession."Police have registered a case against them while further investigation is in process.