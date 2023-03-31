UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Held, Stake Money Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Six gamblers held, stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 22,000 stake money, seven mobile phones, a pistol and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Faheem, Bilal, Kamran, Farooq, Muzamil and Lal Khan who were allegedly involved in betting while playing the Ludo game.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said, "Gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession."Police have registered a case against them while further investigation is in process.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Taxila Waqas Khan Money From

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

18 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

59 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

1 hour ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.