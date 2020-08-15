Six gamblers held, stake money seized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday nabbed six gamblers and recovered bet money and other valuable items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Perwadhai police team conducted a raid at a gambling den arrested six gamblers namely Muhammad Ameen, Zubair Ahmed, Basharat Mehmood, Muhammad Kashif, Qaiser Shehzad, Muhammad Farhan and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 17,500, 5 mobiles phones, gambling tolls and other valuable items from their possession, he said.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under the gambling act.