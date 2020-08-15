UrduPoint.com
Six Gamblers Held, Stake Money Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

The police on Saturday nabbed six gamblers and recovered bet money and other valuable items from their possession, a police spokesman said

On a tip off, Perwadhai police team conducted a raid at a gambling den arrested six gamblers namely Muhammad Ameen, Zubair Ahmed, Basharat Mehmood, Muhammad Kashif, Qaiser Shehzad, Muhammad Farhan and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 17,500, 5 mobiles phones, gambling tolls and other valuable items from their possession, he said.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under the gambling act.

