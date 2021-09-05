Six gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Jalilabad police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shafqat Mahmood launched a crackdown against gamblers.

During a raid at a house, police arrested six gamblers namely Aslam, Nazir, Naveed, Sultan, Akram and Zahid.

Police have also recovered stake money of Rs 59,500 and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.