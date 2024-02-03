Open Menu

Six Gamblers Netted During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered bet amount Rs 17,000, 06 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police conducted raid and held gamblers who were identified as Khalid, Rahmat Ali, Jahangir, Khalid, Nazir and Arshad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling is root cause of other socail evils.

The accused involved cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

