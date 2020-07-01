UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Gamblers Rounded Up; Money Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:26 PM

Police has arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 12,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police has arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 12,100 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ganjmandi police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers named Muhammad Waqar, Fazal Kareem, Nazir Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood, Allah Rakha and Piran Ditta as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he informed.

