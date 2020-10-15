Six gamblers rounded up with Rs 15,950 cash stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 15,950 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Zashad Khan, Jahanzaib Khan, Ahsan Wali, Farhan Ullah, Maharas Khan and Mir Wali as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.