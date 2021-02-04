UrduPoint.com
Six Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 28,540 Cash Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 28,540 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed that Cantonment police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Manzoor, Ashiq, Ijaz, Masood, Imran and Asif who were allegedly involved in betting while playing Ludo.

The Police also recovered Rs 28,540 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.

