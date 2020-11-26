Six gamblers rounded up with Rs 7,310 cash stake money in rawalpindi

Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 7,310 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 7,310 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, R A Bazaar police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Mir Khan, Haris Khan, Muhammad Sabir, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Siddique who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 7,350 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.